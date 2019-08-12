An Indian Muslim man walks past Indian paramilitary soldiers after offering prayer during Eid al-Adha in Jammu, India. An uneasy calm prevailed in Indian-administered Kashmir as people celebrated a major Islamic festival during a severe crackdown after India moved to strip the disputed region of its constitutional autonomy and imposed an indefinite curfew. Picture: Channi Anand/AP

New Delhi - Eid-al-Adha celebrations in India-administered Kashmir were subdued on Monday, with streets and markets in the Muslim-majority region practically deserted due to tight security restrictions. Authorities imposed a security lockdown and a communications blackout after New Delhi withdrew Kashmir's special constitutional autonomy a week ago, renewing tensions with rival Pakistan, which has long claimed the state as part of its territory.

Eid prayers were not allowed in major mosques in the main city of Srinagar, which has been subject to curfews. Large congregations were banned in order to prevent anti-India protests, police said.

"Eid prayers have peacefully concluded in local areas and neighbourhood mosques in Srinagar. These were also held in thousands of mosques in Kashmir valley and the Jammu region," state police chief Dilbag Singh said by phone.

Large number of people congregated for Eid-ul-Adha prayers in thousands of mosques all across Kashmir valley. Peaceful all around. pic.twitter.com/kc78jrwtRA — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) August 12, 2019

Severe restrictions were reimposed early Monday after being eased at the weekend. The government cited sporadic clashes in Srinagar, but denied reports of large-scale protests.

Muslims walk past Indian paramilitary soldiers after offering prayers during Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, in Jammu. Picture: Channi Anand/AP

Domestic and international media have had limited access to information from the ground since journalists' movement is restricted and phone and internet services are still blocked.

Top Kashmiri political leaders and activists remain under detention.

India-administered Kashmir has been gripped by a violent secessionist movement led by separatist leaders and militant groups against New Delhi's rule since the 1980s.

dpa