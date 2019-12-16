My work helping women forgotten, says rape accused Harvey Weinstein









Film producer Harvey Weinstein exits following a hearing in his sexual assault case at New York State Supreme Court in New York. File picture: Lucas Jackson/Reuters New York - Harvey Weinstein complained in an interview that his "pioneering" work helping women's film careers has been forgotten in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him. "I feel like the forgotten man," the disgraced Hollywood mogul said in his first interview in a year, published in the New York Post newspaper on Sunday. "I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago. I'm not talking about now when it's vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!" he added. Weinstein, 67, whose trial on rape and sexual assault charges begins on January 6, has been accused by more than 80 women of sexual misconduct. "It all got eviscerated because of what happened," the former movie producer told the Post. "My work has been forgotten."

According to the paper, Weinstein refused to speak about the allegations against him, agreeing to the interview only to prove that he was recovering from back surgery.

He appeared in court in recent weeks using a walking frame, prompting rumours that he was attempting to garner sympathy.

In response to the interview, 23 of Weinstein's accusers, including actress Ashley Judd, said he was "trying to gaslight society again."

"We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse," the statement added.

Weinstein and his former film studio have reached a tentative 25-million-dollar settlement with 30 accusers, the New York Times reported last week.

The deal would end nearly all civil lawsuits against Weinstein, who would not have to admit any wrongdoing.

dpa