New York - Harvey Weinstein complained in an interview that his "pioneering" work helping women's film careers has been forgotten in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him.
"I feel like the forgotten man," the disgraced Hollywood mogul said in his first interview in a year, published in the New York Post newspaper on Sunday.
"I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago. I'm not talking about now when it's vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!" he added.
Weinstein, 67, whose trial on rape and sexual assault charges begins on January 6, has been accused by more than 80 women of sexual misconduct.
"It all got eviscerated because of what happened," the former movie producer told the Post. "My work has been forgotten."