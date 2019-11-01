Washington - Stephen Colbert had one question for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about President Donald Trump's conversation with the Ukrainian president that has now become central to an impeachment inquiry: "When you heard what was said in that telephone call, what was your first reaction?"
"I prayed for the United States of America," Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday on "The Late Show." "We don't want to impeach a president. We don't want the reality that a president has done something that is in violation of the Constitution."
In an interview hours after the House passed guidelines for the public portion of the impeachment inquiry, Pelosi deflected criticisms from GOP leaders and the White House about a process she argued is "very sad" but necessary, adding that "no one is above the law, no one, the president of the United States or not."
"This is a sad thing for our country," Pelosi said. "We do this prayerfully, with great seriousness. Nobody goes to Congress to impeach a president."
On Thursday, the House passed a resolution formalising the impeachment inquiry and setting a course for public hearings, as Democrats probe whether Trump abused his power by withholding military aid to Ukraine to pressure for an investigation into a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden.