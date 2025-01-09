NATO boss cancels trip to Ukraine Assistance Coordination Centre in Germany

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has cancelled his trip to the newly established centre in the western German city of Wiesbaden that will coordinate military support for Ukraine, previously scheduled for Wednesday.
"The Secretary General will no longer travel to the headquarters of NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) in Wiesbaden, Germany," NATO said in a statement.
However, Rutte's participation in the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base is expected to proceed as planned. The meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group will determine the military needs of the Ukrainian armed forces through to 2027, the US Defence Department has said.
NSATU is a new NATO mission aimed at coordinating military assistance to Ukraine, including arms supplies and training of military personnel.
