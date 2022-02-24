NATO Deploys Additional Forces on Eastern Flank

“Russia’s actions pose a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security, and they will have geostrategic consequences. NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the security and defence of all Allies. We are deploying additional defensive land and air forces to the eastern part of the Alliance, as well as additional maritime assets,” the NATO Council said in a statement.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO is deploying additional defensive forces eastward in connection with the situation in Ukraine and considers Russia's actions as a threat to Euro-Atlantic security, the alliance’s council said on Thursday.

Belarus has closed part of its airspace for civil aviation near the Ukrainian border on Thursday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

"In order to ensure the safe use of the Belarusian airspace, the General Staff of the Belarusian armed forces has decided to close parts of the Belarusian airspace for civilian flights at 12:00 [09:00 GMT], February 24, 2022," the ministry posted in Telegram.

The ministry added that it has restricted flights on the altitude from 0 to 19,800 meters (64,960 feet). The ministry specified the restrictions apply to the zone within the western and southern parts of the Belarusian border and cover slightly less than a half of the country's territory in the south.