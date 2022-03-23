Nato likely to approve more troops for its eastern flank

Brussels - Nato will likely decide on Thursday to ramp up military forces on its eastern flank, the head of the alliance said, while also warning Russia against using nuclear weapons. Nato has sharply increased its presence at the eastern border of the alliance, with some 40,000 troops spread from the Baltic to the Black Sea, and is seeking to deploy four new combat units in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia.

“I expect leaders will agree to strengthen Nato's posture in all domains, with major increases in the eastern part of the alliance. On land, in the air and at sea,” Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference ahead of a Nato summit in Brussels on Thursday. Putin sent troops into Ukraine in what he calls a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

The additional multinational battle groups come on top off our existing combat units, with a total of some 5,000 troops, deployed by Nato to the three Baltic states and Poland after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. Stoltenberg said the Ukraine crisis had shown that Nato must reset its deterrence and defence posture for the longer term, an issue Nato leaders are expected to discuss at their next regular summit at the end of June in Madrid. “There is a new sense of urgency because we cannot take peace for granted,” he told reporters.

Nato leaders are also set to agree additional aid for Kyiv, according to Stoltenberg, including equipment to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. He warned Russia against using nuclear, biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine, while stressing Nato's readiness to “protect and defend allies against any threat any time”. “Russia should stop this dangerous irresponsible nuclear rhetoric... Russia must understand that it can never win a nuclear war,” he said, adding that any use of biological or chemical weapons would have “far-reaching consequences”.

