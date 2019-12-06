The building that houses the headquarters of Uber, in San Francisco. Uber acknowledged more than 3 000 sexual assaults occurred during US Uber rides in 2018, the company said in a long-awaited safety report. Picture: Eric Risberg/AP

Los Angeles - In its first-ever safety report, ride-hailing company Uber revealed on Thursday that 5,981 sexual assaults were reported in the United States during its rides in 2017 and 2018. With nearly 4 million trips taken a day in the US alone, Uber said that "people have the right to know about the safety records of the companies they rely on every day."

Examining data from its ride-sharing platform over two years, it found that in 2017, it received 2,936 reports relating to sexual assault, and that 3,045 such incidents were reported in 2018.

Uber said that despite the increase in overall numbers, there was a 16 percent decrease in the average incident rate, which measures the number of sexual assaults reported against the total number of trips taken that year - which they said was 1 billion in 2017 and 1.3 billion in 2018.

The five subcategories it classed sexual assault into ranged from "Non-Consensual Kissing of a Non-Sexual Body Part" to "Non-Consensual Sexual Penetration."