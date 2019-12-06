The building that houses the headquarters of Uber, in San Francisco. Uber acknowledged more than 3 000 sexual assaults occurred during US Uber rides in 2018, the company said in a long-awaited safety report. Picture: Eric Risberg/AP

Los Angeles - In its first-ever safety report, ride-hailing company Uber revealed on Thursday that 5,981 sexual assaults were reported in the United States during its rides in 2017 and 2018.

With nearly 4 million trips taken a day in the US alone, Uber said that "people have the right to know about the safety records of the companies they rely on every day."

Examining data from its ride-sharing platform over two years, it found that in 2017, it received 2,936 reports relating to sexual assault, and that 3,045 such incidents were reported in 2018.

Uber said that despite the increase in overall numbers, there was a 16 percent decrease in the average incident rate, which measures the number of sexual assaults reported against the total number of trips taken that year - which they said was 1 billion in 2017 and 1.3 billion in 2018.

The five subcategories it classed sexual assault into ranged from "Non-Consensual Kissing of a Non-Sexual Body Part" to "Non-Consensual Sexual Penetration."

The report added that passengers account for nearly half of the accused parties, which could refer to an assault where another rider is the victim or the driver is the victim.

"While these reports are rare, every report represents an individual who came forward to share an intensely painful experience," Uber wrote in the report. "Even one report is one too many."

"The vast majority" of Uber trips end without any safety issue, the report added.

The company said that it has tripled the size of its safety team since 2017, added a new "In-App Emergency Button" safety feature, and is conducting "more rigorous background checks," on drivers.

dpa