File picture: Pexels

New York - A man shot and killed four of his neighbours in an apartment building in Chicago on Saturday night, according to police. The man also seriously wounded one person in another apartment in the same Northwest Side building, said police in the central city.

"Suspect in custody is a neighbor who is known to victims," said Chicago police on Twitter.

It is not clear how the gunman got into his neighbours' apartments. The shooting had occurred at 5:30 pm (2230 GMT). Police were investigating, and a weapon had been recovered from the scene.

Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio of the Chicago Police Department told local media that there was no clear motive as of yet, but that the man had had run-ins with neighbours in the past.