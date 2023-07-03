Nelore cow breaks world record for costing over R75 million

The cattle farming industry can prove extremely lucrative, especially when it comes to sought-after types of certain types of animals. Recently, a cow of the Nelore breed reportedly set the record for being the most expensive in the world.

The four-year-old animal was recently priced at more than $4 million (around R75 million) according to the “Casa Branca AgroPastoril” in, Brazil. This organisation announced that 33 percent of the cow's ownership was auctioned off for $1.44 million (around R26.3 million), bringing its total worth to a mind-boggling $4.3 million (around R80.8 million). In addition to this, on June 18, the corporation also sold a 33 percent stake in the cow to a similar firm, Nelore HRO.

According to “The Cattle Site,” the Nelore was first recognised in Brazil in 1868, when a ship carrying two of them halted in Salvador, Bahia and the livestock were sold. According to reports, a breeder from Rio de Janeiro called Manoel Ubelhart Lemgruber purchased another couple from the Hamburg Zoo in Germany 10 years later. The Nelore breed then steadily spread, first in Rio de Janeiro and Bahia, then in Minas Gerais, reaching Uberaba in 1875.

Nelore cows are extremely valued because to genetically desired features such as heat endurance and resistance to parasite illnesses. Also, the Nelore has an edge over other beef cattle breeds in terms of hardiness. Calves are awake, with active behaviour, standing up and feeding immediately after birth and do not require continual human involvement. In South Africa, the most prized cattle include the Brahman and more recently, the Ankole, which have sparked some conversations in the country.