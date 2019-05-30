Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media after voting in the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Israel's parliament has voted to dissolve itself, sending the country to an unprecedented second snap election this year as Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition before a midnight deadline. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

Tel Aviv - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country's political situation will not interfere with joint US-Israel projects, as he met with senior US officials Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt at his Jerusalem residence. Despite Wednesday night's vote to hold fresh elections, and amid speculation that this could interfere with the rolling out of the US peace plan for the Middle East, the Israeli and US officials conveyed a message of business as usual.

US President Donald Trump weighed in, saying it was "too bad what happened in Israel" and praising Netanyahu as a "great guy."

"They don't need this. They've got enough turmoil over there, it's a tough place," Trump said in Washington.

Netanyahu said he discussed with Kushner and Greenblatt their "common efforts for prosperity, security and peace and I am tremendously encouraged by everything I hear about how the president is working to bring allies together in this region."

"Even though we had a little event last night that is not going to stop us," Netanyahu said with regard to the vote to dissolve parliament. Israel is now set to return to the polls in September, for the second time in a year.

"We had a great productive meeting," Netanyahu added.

Kushner, who has been charged by Trump, his father-in-law, with finding a way forward for the Middle East peace process, is visiting the region ahead of an "economic workshop" set to be held in the Bahraini capital Manama in late June.

The workshop seeks to encourage investment in the Palestinian territories, as part of the US peace plan.

The US special representative for Iran, Brian Hook, also participated in the meeting.

