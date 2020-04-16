New fires fanned by strong winds flare near Chernobyl

Kiev, Ukraine - New fires broke out in the area around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant on Thursday, fanned by heavy winds that have made it harder to put out the blaze, Ukrainian officials said.

Emergency workers managed several days ago to contain an initial bout of fires that tore through forests around the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986. Ukrainian authorities have played down any radiation risk.

The state emergency service said three new fires had broken out but were "not large-scale and not threatening".

"The radioactive background in Kiev and the Kiev region is within normal limits," Volodymyr Demchuk, director of the Emergency Response Department, said in a video statement.

He said more than 1000 people were involved in trying to extinguish the fires.