Medical personnel provide treatment to a a new coronavirus patient at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Picture: Chinatopix via AP

Paris - New French health minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday there is a "credible risk" China's coronavirus outbreak could turn into a pandemic, spreading across the world. "This is both a working assumption and a credible risk," Veran told France Info radio.

He said France was ready to deal with all the possibilities and its health system was sufficiently robust and well-equipped.

Four patients who tested positive for the virus remained in hospital in France, he added. An 80-year-old Chinese tourist died from the coronavirus in France last week, the first fatality in Europe.

The death toll in China has climbed to 1,868.