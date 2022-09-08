New King Charles calls late queen 'a cherished Sovereign'

Britain's new king, Charles III, said Thursday that queen Elizabeth II was a "cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother" who would be missed around the world.
Her death was "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family", Charles said in a statement, adding: "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."
A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022
AFP