Thursday, September 8, 2022

New King Charles calls late queen 'a cherished Sovereign'

FILE PHOTOS: Britain's Queen Elizabeth

Published 16m ago

Britain's new king, Charles III, said Thursday that queen Elizabeth II was a "cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother" who would be missed around the world.

Her death was "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family", Charles said in a statement, adding: "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

