In this handout photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry taken on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian is seen on the island of Abaco in the Bahamas. A new storm is threatening to hit the Bahamas, less than two weeks after Dorian devastated the islands, the US National Weather Service has said. Photo: Sjoerd Hilckmann/Dutch Defense Ministry via AP.

Bogota - A new storm is threatening to hit the Bahamas, less than two weeks after Hurricane Dorian devastated the islands, the US National Weather Service has said. On Friday, the storm passed by the Bahamas' eastern Cat Island. It was expected to head north-west and possibly develop into a tropical storm before making a landfall on Grand Bahama Island on Saturday.

Winds of up to 75 kilometres per hour and heavy rain were forecast for Saturday. If the storm strengthens as expected, it will be given the name Humberto, according to US broadcaster CNN.

Dorian, which made its first landfall on September 1, left about 13,000 houses destroyed or damaged, according to the Red Cross. About 1,300 people remain missing and the death toll of 50 is expected to rise.

Disasters triggered a record 7 million new displacements globally in the first half of this year, according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC), a source of data and analysis on internal displacement.

The vast majority of the disasters were associated with storms and floods, suggesting that mass displacement by extreme weather events is becoming the norm, the IDMC said Friday.

Cyclone Fani triggered millions of new displacements in the form of life-saving evacuations in India and Bangladesh, while cyclone Idai wreaked havoc across Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Madagascar. Floods also devastated Iran, Ethiopia, the Philippines and Bolivia.

The IDMC estimates that the number of new displacements associated with natural disasters will more than triple by the end of the year to around 22 million.

dpa