New Delhi - An experimental tuberculosis vaccine has shown promising results in protecting half the people who received it, scientists said on Tuesday, marking a potential breakthrough in the fight against the world's most lethal infectious disease.
About 1.5 million people die of tuberculosis each year, meaning that even a vaccine with a partial success rate could have major impact.
The results of the trial were reported at a conference in Hyderabad, India, the country worst-affected by tuberculosis, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The vaccine, was tested at 11 sites in Kenya, South Africa and Zambia in over 3 500 HIV-negative adults with latent tuberculosis infection, pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline said.
Half the adults received two doses of the vaccine and the rest received placebo shots. Thirteen people in the vaccine group and 26 in the placebo group developed active tuberculosis, it said.