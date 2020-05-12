New York eyes re-opening schools in September amid fears of new rare disease in children

New York - New York City plans to reopen schools in September and closely monitor cases of a new rare Kawasaki-like syndrome in children connected to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Monday.

"As of this moment, we believe we can reopen schools safely and well in September," de Blasio told reporters. "But we have to keep a very close watch on this syndrome to make sure that we attack it in every way possible​​​."

On Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that as many as 85 cases of children falling sick with the new illness are under investigation. Up to five children may have died of the condition.

De Blasio added that any decision the city takes on schools will be based on ensuring health safety.

People walk past shuttered stores in the Sunset Park neighbourhood of Brooklyn during the current coronavirus outbreak in New York. Picture: Kathy Willens/AP

New York City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot said 38 children were diagnosed with the Kawasaki-like syndrome in the city, and less than a dozen additional cases are currently under investigation.

"It [Kwasaki-like syndrome] really is a descriptive diagnosis, and the reality is that we are still learning about the way in which Covid-19 is impacting children," Barbot added.