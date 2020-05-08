New York governor says 5-year old died from rare Covid-related illness

New York - A 5-year old boy has died in New York from a rare inflammatory illness believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus, highlighting a potential new risk for children in the pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

Cuomo told a daily briefing that the boy died in New York City on Thursday.

He said health officials were investigating 73 similar cases reported across New York where children have exhibited symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease or toxic shock-like syndrome linked to Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

"While rare, we are seeing some cases where children affected with the Covid virus can become ill with symptoms similar to the Kawasaki disease or toxic shock-like syndrome that literally causes inflammation in their blood vessels," he said.

Cases of rare, life-threatening inflammatory illnesses in children associated with exposure to Covid-19 were first reported in Britain, Italy and Spain, but doctors in the United States are starting to report clusters of kids with the disorder, which can attack multiple organs, impair heart function and weaken heart arteries.