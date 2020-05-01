New York schools closed for remainder of academic year

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday all state schools would stay closed for the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic, even as hospitalizations and the daily death toll fell to their lowest levels in more than a month.

Cuomo said he did not think schools were ready to reopen and ordered them to come up with a plan to keep their buildings clean and limit outbreaks, with a decision on whether children might attend summer classes by the end of this month.

The order, unveiled at a daily briefing on the coronavirus, includes the New York City public school system, the nation's largest, with more than one million students, and colleges.

Cuomo said just figuring out how to serve lunch in school cafeterias would require a mammoth effort that would have to be put together within weeks, at the risk of kids getting sick and carrying the virus home.

"To say, 'We're going to figure out that plan and put it in place in the next few weeks' is virtually impossible," Cuomo said. "We don't think it's possible to do that in a way that keeps our children safe."