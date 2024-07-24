New Zealand finds 200,000 children, adults abused in care

Some 200,000 New Zealanders held in care were abused over decades, a public inquiry reported Wednesday, prompting an apology from the country's prime minister who vowed reform. The authors of the report described widespread abuse in state care and faith-based institutions as an "unthinkable national catastrophe" that caused "unimaginable harm".

Throughout the six-year investigation, dozens of victims gave harrowing testimony about physical, sexual and mental abuse suffered in orphanages, foster homes, psychiatric hospitals and other institutions. The "Abuse of Care" royal commission found that "of the estimated 655,000 children, young people and adults in care from 1950 to 2019, it is estimated that 200,000 were abused and even more were neglected". Some children were subjected to seizure-inducing electroconvulsive therapy. Others in care reported sexual abuse by church officials.

Young mothers were forced to give their children up for adoption. Many victims reported lingering trauma that has fuelled addiction and other problems. The report found that some of the abuse was "overlaid with racism" targeting ethnic Maori who were in care.

"Once in care, Maori survivors experienced harsher treatment across many settings," said Arrun Soma, chief adviser to the inquiry. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the publication of the report represented "a dark and sorrowful day in New Zealand's history". "As a society and as the state we should have done better. I am determined that we will do better," Luxon said.