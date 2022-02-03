Nigeria recovers $750m linked to corruption and fraud

ABUJA – Nigeria's financial crimes agency recovered at least $750 million (more than R11 billion) in local and foreign currency linked to corruption and fraud last year, the minister of information said on yesterday. Africa's biggest economy and energy producer, Nigeria has struggled for decades with endemic corruption among the political elite, who many Nigerians blame for widespread poverty in the country.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) last year recovered $366m, $386m and $1.50m, including digital currencies among other proceeds of white-collar crime. The EFCC investigates and prosecutes corruption in Nigeria. Mohammed did not give details on where the money had been recovered from or from whom. He added that 96 financiers of terrorism had been found in Nigeria with 424 associates and about 123 companies and 33exchange bureaux following analysis by Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit in 2020-2021.