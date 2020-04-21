Nine dead in shooting spree in Lebanon mountain town

Beirut - A gunman killed at least nine people, including five Syrians, during a shooting spree in Lebanon's mountain town of Baakline on Tuesday, police sources told dpa.

The victims include a Syrian couple and their two children, a Syrian man, a Lebanese woman and three Lebanese men.

The killings were carried out by two Lebanese brothers who sought revenge on a Syrian man, the state-run National News Agency reported, citing preliminary unconfirmed reports.

A police source confirmed to dpa that security forces and Lebanese army helicopters were still searching the area in case there was more than than one attacker.

The killings took place in three different places, according to the LBCI TV station.