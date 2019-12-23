File picture:Pexels

New Delhi - At least nine workers were killed and 10 others were injured on Monday after a fire broke out in a warehouse used to store textiles in New Delhi, Indian police said. The cause of the fire is not yet known. It broke out in the early hours of Monday in the Kirari area of the Indian capital.

"It was a four-storey building which was mostly used as a cloth godown," Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services said.

"A [gas] cylinder burst because of the fire and a part of a wall also collapsed," Garg added.

The dead included five women. All of them were workers who lived and worked in the building. Three of the injured are being treated in a hospital, while the rest have been released, police said.