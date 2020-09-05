No cops in sight as white militia groups and anti-racism protesters face off in Kentucky

By Sputnik

Louisville, Kentucky - Hundreds of members of white militia groups and anti-racism protesters, both sides brandishing weapons, have come face to face in central Louisville in the US state of Kentucky on Saturday, as well as traded verbal barbs and occasionally engaged in fights in the complete absence of the city police, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The representatives of a predominantly white armed movement, who promised to confront lawlessness, which tarnishes anti-racism protests across the country, marched across the city towards the square in front of the city court, where they were met by their ideological opponents who also had rifles and pistols.

The sides did not use weapons and only engaged in disputes in a raised voice. Several times, it came to assault, but those involved in fights were quickly separated by their comrades.

No police officers have been dispatched to the square.