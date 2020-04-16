'No scientific basis' for US theory that coronavirus originated in lab, says China
Hong Kong - China on Thursday denied suspicions reportedly raised by US intelligence sources that the coronavirus might have originated in a medical laboratory rather than a food market in the city of Wuhan.
Though more research was needed to clarify the origin of the virus, there was no evidence to suggest it was man-made, or that it originated in a laboratory, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.
"The World Health Organization said there is no evidence that it was manufactured in a laboratory," the spokesman said. "Many renowned medical experts have also confirmed that the allegation that the virus leaked from a laboratory has no scientific basis."
The Chinese repudiation came a day after US President Donald Trump was asked during a press briefing to comment on media reports that US intelligence was investigating whether the coronavirus came from a Chinese laboratory.
"I don't want to say that," Trump said. "But I will tell you that we hear this story more and more."
The president added that his administration was investigating very closely what had happened.
Immediately after the press briefing, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News that China had failed to provide answers in this regard.
The US broadcaster has been repeating this theory based on testimony from unnamed sources. Experts believe the virus originated in an animal market in Wuhan, where the first infections also occurred.dpa