'No scientific basis' for US theory that coronavirus originated in lab, says China

Hong Kong - China on Thursday denied suspicions reportedly raised by US intelligence sources that the coronavirus might have originated in a medical laboratory rather than a food market in the city of Wuhan.

Though more research was needed to clarify the origin of the virus, there was no evidence to suggest it was man-made, or that it originated in a laboratory, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

"The World Health Organization said there is no evidence that it was manufactured in a laboratory," the spokesman said. "Many renowned medical experts have also confirmed that the allegation that the virus leaked from a laboratory has no scientific basis."

The Chinese repudiation came a day after US President Donald Trump was asked during a press briefing to comment on media reports that US intelligence was investigating whether the coronavirus came from a Chinese laboratory.

"I don't want to say that," Trump said. "But I will tell you that we hear this story more and more."