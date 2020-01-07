Washington - There has been "no change" in US policy towards the troop presence in Iraq, a Pentagon spokeswoman said Monday, amid swirling reports of a troop pullout following the US killing of a top Iranian general.
"There has been no change in US policy with regard to our force presence in Iraq," Pentagon spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said in a tweet.
"We continue to consult with the Iraqi government regarding the defeat-ISIS mission and efforts to support the Iraqi Security Forces," she added.
The statement came shortly after multiple US media outlets reported that a US general in Iraq sent a letter to Iraqi military officials stating that US troops will be relocating troops "to prepare for onward movement."
"We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure," the letter reportedly said.