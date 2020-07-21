Nobel Prize banquet scheduled for December cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Stockholm - The traditional banquet held for Nobel laureates in the Swedish capital of Stockholm will be cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, its organizers said on Tuesday.

The 10 December banquet in Stockholm City Hall traditionally follows the award ceremony when the laureates in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and economics receive a medal and a diploma.

Lars Heikensten, the outgoing head of the Nobel Foundation that manages the assets of Swedish industrialist and dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel, who created the awards, announced the cancellation in an interview with Stockholm daily Dagens Nyheter.

"There are two problems. You can't gather so many people close to each other. And it is uncertain whether people can travel to Sweden to the extent they wish to," he said.

According to Heikensten, changes were also likely to be made to the award ceremony in Stockholm Concert Hall, but he did not provide any further details.