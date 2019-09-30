North Korea blamed the United States on Monday for a failure to restart stalled talks, more than a year after President Donald Trump's first meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
North Korea said this month it was willing to restart talks in late September but Washington needed to adopt a fresh approach. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that meetings in September were not possible, though he added that Washington is ready to meet and believes it is important.
In a speech at the U.N. General Assembly, Pyongyang's U.N. ambassador Kim Song said it was time for Washington to share proposals for talks.
"Assuming that the U.S. has had enough time to find out a calculation method that can be shared with us, we expressed our willingness to sit with the U.S. for comprehensive discussion of the issues we have deliberated so far."
On the final day of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations, he called for the full implementation of a statement issued by Trump and North Korean leader Kim after their first meeting in Singapore in June last year. The pair agreed in the statement to foster new relations and work towards the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.