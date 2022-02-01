North Korea missile test: See images taken from space

CAPE TOWN - North Korea launched a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile on Sunday, its seventh weapons test since the start of the year, and released images from space taken from a camera installed on the missile’s warhead. State-run North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) confirmed the Hwasong-12 missile launch on Monday, which is said to be the most powerful and biggest missile test since 2017.

“The inspection firing test was conducted for the purpose of selectively inspecting the ground-to-ground mid-range long-range ballistic missile Hwasong-12 and verifying the overall accuracy of this weapon system,” said KCNA. KCNA added that the test confirmed not only the accuracy, but also the safety and operational effectiveness of the Hwasong-12-type weapon system. At the time of the launch, both Japan and South Korea detected the missile. However, according to KCNA the launch was conducted in such a way as to ensure the safety of neighbouring countries and “that the test warhead was fitted with a camera that took photos while it was in space”.

🇰🇵 North Korea revealed images of Earth by a camera aboard a nuclear-capable missile.



The missile fired yesterday had the greatest apogee of any North Korean missile since 2017.



Experts say it has a range of around 4,500 kilometres, meaning it could target US sites in Guam. pic.twitter.com/LvJU5RO0Nr — Giorgio Mavroidis ⚪️ (@GiorgiosLetter) January 31, 2022 According to the Guardian publication, the continued weapons tests are part of a push by leader Kim Jong-un for sanctions relief. Meanwhile, the US has condemned the tests, with President Joe Biden approving his first North Korean sanctions. A US official said during a media briefing in Washington that North Korea is looking to take actions that are "fundamentally destabilising as a way to increase pressure".