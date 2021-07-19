’Not one case of coronavirus reported’ as 60 000 pilgrims take part in hajj

Rania Sanjar Mount Arafat, Saudi Arabia - Muslim pilgrims prayed Monday on Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat, the high point of this year's hajj held in downsized form under coronavirus limits for a second year running, and prepared for the "stoning of the devil" rituals.

Just 60,000 people, all citizens or residents of Saudi Arabia, have been selected to take part in this year's hajj, with foreign pilgrims again barred. The mask-clad faithful, who had spent the night at camps in the Valley of Mina, converged on Mount Arafat where it is believed the Prophet Mohammed delivered his final sermon, for the most important of the hajj rituals. They then began to descend the mountain for the next stage of rites, AFP correspondents saw.

Being one of the lucky few "gives you a feeling that our God is forgiving and has chosen us to be in this place", said Selma Mohamed Hegazi, a 45-year-old Egyptian. "God willing, our prayers will be accepted," she told AFP as she stood among the other emotional pilgrims, wearing the ihram, the traditional seamless white garment worn during the hajj. "My whole body is shivering."

Muslim pilgrims gather around Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), southeast of the holy city of Mecca, during the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Fayez Nureldine/AFP After noon prayers, the worshippers, carrying water bottles and umbrellas, made their way up the 70-metre high hill for hours of prayers and Quran recitals to atone for their sins. Misting devices installed by the authorities helped relieve the oppressive conditions as the pilgrims performed the rites in the glare of the Gulf summer. After sunset they headed to Muzdalifah, half-way between Arafat and Mina, where they will sleep under the stars before performing the symbolic "stoning of the devil".

The scene was dramatically different to past pilgrimages, which have drawn up to 2.5 million people, and this year the mountain was free of the huge crowds that descend on it in normal years. Saudi Health Minister Tawfig bin Fawzan al-Rabiah said not one case of coronavirus infection had yet been reported. "From the beginning we were focused on the safety of pilgrims by limiting their numbers to 60,000 so that the preventative measures could be applied in a dignified manner," he told AFP.

Worshippers described a sense of tranquility descending on the mountain, also known as the "Mount of Mercy". "To be one of only 60,000 doing hajj... I feel like I am part of a (privileged) group that was able to reach this place," said Baref Siraj, a 58-year-old Saudi national. The hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam and a must for able-bodied Muslims with the means to travel at least once in their lifetime, is usually one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

Just 60,000 people, all citizens or residents of Saudi Arabia, have been selected to take part in this year's hajj, with foreign pilgrims again barred. Picture: Fayez Nureldine/AFP Hosting the pilgrimage is a matter of prestige for Saudi rulers, for whom the custodianship of Islam's holiest sites is their most powerful source of political legitimacy. But barring overseas pilgrims has caused deep disappointment among Muslims worldwide, who typically save for years to take part. Participants were chosen from more than 558,000 applicants through an online vetting system, with the event confined to fully vaccinated adults aged 18-65 with no chronic illnesses.

Authorities are seeking to repeat last year's successful event which took place on the smallest scale in modern history with just 10,000 participants, but which saw no virus outbreak. The kingdom has recorded more than 509,000 coronavirus infections to date, including over 8,000 deaths. Some 20 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country of over 34 million people.

The hajj, which typically packs large crowds into congested religious sites, could have been a super-spreader event for the virus. But Saudi Arabia has said it is deploying the "highest levels of health precautions" in light of the pandemic and the emergence of new variants.