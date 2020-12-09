Not so Merry Christmas looms for coronavirus-hit Europe as many countries curb gatherings

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Governments across Europe are trying to navigate between avoiding spreading the coronavirus over the Christmas holiday season and allowing people to celebrate with family and friends. Here are some measures that will be adopted for year-end festivities by some European countries: THE NETHERLANDS The government extended on December 8 the limit of three adult visitors per household by one month until January 15. Restaurants and bars will remain closed. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he didn't exclude announcing further measures before Christmas. DENMARK

Restaurants, museums, cinemas and other cultural institutions will close in 38 of 98 municipalities, including Copenhagen, from December 9 until January 3, with students in upper primary school, high schools and universities being sent home.

GERMANY

Health Minister Jens Spahn said on December 8 that Germany might tighten its restrictions to curb the spread of the pandemic before Christmas. The federal government extended its lockdown measures until January 10 in November, but eased rules over the Christmas holidays. Up to 10 people will be allowed to gather, not counting children.

ITALY

Italians will not be able to attend a midnight mass on Christmas Eve and will be only allowed to move between regions in emergencies over the holiday period starting on December 20. Swiss-Italian train routes will be halted from December 10 as the requirements for travel exceed the capacity of train personnel.

GREECE

Restaurants, courts and schools will be closed until January 7, with a curfew in place from 9 pm to 5am and restrictions of movement between regions to stay in place also until next month, the government said on December 7.

HUNGARY

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Dec. 7 there would be no New Year's Eve celebrations. The country will maintain restrictions, including a 7 pm curfew, until at least January 11.

PORTUGAL

There will be no limit on how many people will be able to gather per household for Christmas. The night-time curfew will be pushed back from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. For New Year's Eve, street parties will be banned and outdoor gatherings will be limited to a maximum of six people.

SPAIN

Up to 10 people per household will be allowed to gather for Christmas and New Year, relaxing the current rule that permits gatherings of up to six people.

Curfews will be pushed back to 1:30 a.m. from 11 p.m. on December 24 and Dec. 31. Movement between regions will be banned between December 23 and Jan. 6, except for visits to family.

NORWAY

Norwegians will be able to invite up to 10 guests in their homes on two separate occasions between Christmas and New Year. Outside those days the current limit of up to five guests in one home remains.

AUSTRIA

Skiing will be allowed from December 24, but there will be no Christmas markets this holiday season.

FRANCE

People will be allowed to travel from December 15, including over the end-of-year holidays, if coronavirus cases drop to around 5 000 new cases per day.

France, which has decided to keep its ski slopes off limits until January, said it would make random border checks to stop people getting infected by crossing into countries where ski resorts remain open.

BELGIUM

Belgian households will only be able to be in close contact with one extra person over Christmas. People living on their own will be able to meet two others. Fireworks will be banned on New Year's Eve to limit gatherings and foreign travel is strongly discouraged.

IRELAND

Three households will be allowed to meet between December 18 and January 6, and the countrywide travel ban will be lifted for that period.

BRITAIN

Up to three households will be allowed to meet at home from December 23 until December 27. People will be able to meet in places of worship and in outdoor public places but not at indoor hospitality or entertainment venues. Shops will be allowed to stay open for longer over Christmas and in January.