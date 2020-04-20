Nurses in New York sue state, alleging dangerous coronavirus conditions
New York - The New York State Nurses Association launched three lawsuits on Monday against the state and two hospitals, alleging their members were exposed to dangerous working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the region especially hard.
One of the suits charges that nurses were forced to work while sick, posing a danger to themselves and others, while another says nurses were intimidated against speaking out on their conditions.
The suits say nurses were not given protective equipment and sufficient training. "The nurses have not received appropriate masks and carry out assignments in unsafe working conditions," the union said.
The suits quote nurses who say they became ill with Covid-19 while on the job and describe shortages of key gear, including masks.
dpa