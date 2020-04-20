Nurses in New York sue state, alleging dangerous coronavirus conditions

New York - The New York State Nurses Association launched three lawsuits on Monday against the state and two hospitals, alleging their members were exposed to dangerous working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the region especially hard.

One of the suits charges that nurses were forced to work while sick, posing a danger to themselves and others, while another says nurses were intimidated against speaking out on their conditions.

The suits say nurses were not given protective equipment and sufficient training. "The nurses have not received appropriate masks and carry out assignments in unsafe working conditions," the union said.

The suits quote nurses who say they became ill with Covid-19 while on the job and describe shortages of key gear, including masks.

National Guard soldiers walk through Times Square, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York. Picture: Andrew Kelly/Reuters





A shopper wears a face mask and gloves as she leaves a grocery store with a loaded cart in the Harlem neighbourhood of the Manhattan borough of New York during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: John Minchillo/AP

People stand in line as they wait to get tested for Covid-19 at a just-opened testing centre in the Harlem section of New York. Picture: Seth Wenig/AP

