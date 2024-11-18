One dead, 39 infected amid organic carrots E.coli outbreak in US

The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that 39 people have been infected with the outbreaks, across 18 states.

At least one person has died and 15 more are in hospital following an E.coli outbreak in the United States linked to some organic carrots.

"CDC and public health officials in several states are investigating a multistate outbreak of E.coli O121 infections linked to multiple brands of recalled organic whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms. Carrots on store shelves right now are likely not affected but may be in people's homes. If you have any recalled carrots in your home, throw them out or return them to the store," the CDC stated.

It said interviews with sick people and trace-back findings show that the root cause is organic whole and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms.

So far, Grimmway Farms has recalled multiple brands of bagged organic baby and whole carrots.