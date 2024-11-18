Independent Online
One dead, 39 infected amid organic carrots E.coli outbreak in US

At least one person has died and 15 more are in hospital following an E.coli outbreak in the United States linked to some organic carrots. File image

Published 1h ago

Share

At least one person has died and 15 more are in hospital following an E.coli outbreak in the United States linked to some organic carrots.

The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that 39 people have been infected with the outbreaks, across 18 states.

"CDC and public health officials in several states are investigating a multistate outbreak of E.coli O121 infections linked to multiple brands of recalled organic whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms. Carrots on store shelves right now are likely not affected but may be in people's homes. If you have any recalled carrots in your home, throw them out or return them to the store," the CDC stated.

It said interviews with sick people and trace-back findings show that the root cause is organic whole and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms.

So far, Grimmway Farms has recalled multiple brands of bagged organic baby and whole carrots.

The brands are:

365

Bunny Luv

Cal-Organic

Compliments

Full Circle

Good & Gather

GreenWise

Grimmway Farms

Marketside

Nature's Promise

O-Organic

President's Choice

Raley's

Simple Truth

Sprouts

Trader Joe's

Wegmans

Wholesome Pantry

The CDC is warning US communities not to eat any of the recalled products.

Symptoms of E.coli

Diarrhoea and high fever

Vomiting

Dehydration

IOL

