A crowd gathers at a cordoned-off intersection near a shooting in a Washington D.C. neighbourhood. Police say one man was killed and five other adults were wounded in a shooting in the courtyard of an apartment complex. Picure: Peter Sacco via AP/African News Agency (ANA)

Washington - One person was killed and five others wounded on Thursday in a shooting on the streets of Washington, DC, not far from the White House, police said. It was not immediately clear if a suspect had been taken into custody in the incident, but a law enforcement source told Reuters it was not considered an "active shooter" situation.

The source said the five wounded victims of the shooting were expected to survive their injuries.

The gunfire erupted in the Columbia Heights neighborhood, about two (three km) from the White House on Thursday night.

Sounded like multiple gunshots on Columbia Rd NW in Columbia Heights, DC. lots of police and EMT. pic.twitter.com/3YnLVzibj2 — Chris G. Collison (@chriscollison) September 20, 2019

ABC affiliate WJLA-TV posted images on Twitter of ambulances carrying victims from the scene and said there had been a "massive" police response at the intersection of 14th Street and Columbia Road.

Reuters