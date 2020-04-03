Oprah donates $10 million to support hungry Americans during coronavirus crisis

New York - The Queen of All Media is the Queen of All Goodwill during the coronavirus crisis. Oprah Winfrey has revealed on Instagram that she'll give a million-dollar donation to the charity America's Food Fund, and 9 million dollars will be distributed to various coronavirus relief organizations around the country. On Wednesday, the GoFundMe-powered nonprofit organization was established by Leonardo DiCaprio, Apple and the Ford Foundation, among others, and is focused on fighting food insecurity. DiCaprio and Powell Jobs together donated 5 million dollars, one-third of the fund's 15 million dollar goal, with Apple contributing an additional $5 million and the Ford Foundation giving 1 million dollars. Twenty hours after its founding, the fund raised 12.4 million dollars. As part of her AppleTV+ series "Oprah Talks COVID-19," the media maven surprised World Central Kitchen's Chef Jose Andres and Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, with a million-dollar donation to America's Food Fund. "I know I can trust my money in your hands," she told the altruistic philanthropists.

"I was struck by the work these organizations are doing and while everyone's priority right now is to stay safer at home, I know there are many of us looking for ways to help," she said.

"I believe that America's Food Fund will be a powerful way $to make a difference for our neighbours in need and am committing 1 million to this fund to support those facing food insecurity. I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up."

Born in the rural town of Kosciusko, Mississippi, Winfrey grew up in Nashville, Tennessee

Her donations will also benefit Minnie's Food Pantry in Plano, Texas, and Boys and Girls Club in Kosciusko with others to come.

tca/dpa