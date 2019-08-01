Hamza, the son of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, is reported to be dead, according to news reports. Picture: CIA via AP, File

Jerusalem - Hamza, the son of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, is reported to be dead, according to news reports. US intelligence has received information that he died while three US officials confirmed the death but without providing details of the date or place where the younger bin Laden’s life ended, NBC News reported.

US President Donald Trump also said he did not want to comment on the matter when he was questioned by reporters at the Oval Office.

Hamza, who was dubbed the “crown prince of Jihad”, had a US government $1 billion bounty on his head and was reported to be emerging as a leader of the Al-Qaeda franchise as he called for attacks on the US and other countries in revenge for the killing of his father by US forces in Pakistan in 2011.

Documents seized in the raid on his father's house in Abbottabad suggested Hamza was being groomed as heir to the Al-Qaeda leadership, according to the US State Department.

Since then, tracing the younger Bin Laden has proved problematic as numerous reports have filtered out about his being under house arrest in Iran while others stated he was living in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Syria.

African News Agency (ANA)