File picture: Bruno Germany/Pixabay

Islamabad - A university in Pakistan-administered Kashmir has triggered an outcry on social media for banning female students from wearing lipstick on campus. The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir's administration declined to comment on the decision, while rights activists, civil society groups and social media users referred to the move as oppressive.

"This [decision] reflects that conservatism and radicalization is on the rise in society," rights activist Farzana Bari told dpa. "But Pakistani women are pushing boundaries against all odds."

She said there had been decisions in the past such as the segregation of female students and the imposition of a dress code for women.

In September, authorities in north-western Pakistan withdrew an order stipulating that school girls must wear hijab after opposition from civil society groups and an outcry on social media.