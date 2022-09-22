Over 10 000 Russian reservists voluntarily pitched at recruiting offices after Putin speech

MOSCOW - Over 10,000 reservists voluntarily showed up at the enlistment offices during the first day of partial mobilization, a spokesman for the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Vladimir Tsimlyansky, said on Thursday.

"It should also be noted that during the first day of the partial mobilization, more than 10,000 citizens voluntarily arrived at the military registration and enlistment offices, without waiting for a summons," Tsimlyansky said.