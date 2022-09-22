Over 10 000 Russian reservists voluntarily pitched at recruiting offices after Putin speech

MOSCOW - Over 10,000 reservists voluntarily showed up at the enlistment offices during the first day of partial mobilization, a spokesman for the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Vladimir Tsimlyansky, said on Thursday.
"It should also be noted that during the first day of the partial mobilization, more than 10,000 citizens voluntarily arrived at the military registration and enlistment offices, without waiting for a summons," Tsimlyansky said.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered partial mobilization in the country, the day after the Donetsk and Luhansk breakaway republics, as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions decided to stage referendums on joining Russia from September 23-27.
According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the partial mobilization in the country is prompted by the need to control the 1,000km contact line with Ukrainian forces and the Russian-controlled territories.
The measure requires only 1% of Russia's total mobilization resource or about 300,000 reservists.
Russians shelling up to R88K on flights out of country after Putin orders partial call-up
WATCH: Putin’s chilling nuclear warning to the West, EU talks new sanctions, weapons
World won’t let Putin use nuclear weapons, says Ukraine’s Zelensky
WATCH: Putin calls up reservists, warns Russia will use 'all means' for defence
Ukraine says Russia strikes Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant, reactors undamaged