Over 94,000 Covid-19 cases in Spain as death toll increases

MADRID - Spain witnessed a new record number of deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to a daily update published Tuesday by the Spanish Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Services.

The ministry confirmed that the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 increased by 849 to 8,189. It's 11 more deaths than the worst previous daily total of 838 deaths reported on Sunday.

The total number of cases increased by 9,222 to 94,417. This is a higher daily rise in cases than on Sunday and Monday, when 6,549 and 6,398 new cases were confirmed respectively.

Maria Jose Sierra, who is a member of the government's Technical Committee for the crisis, highlighted in the Committee's daily press conference that the rate of infection is still considerably down on last week's average of around 20 percent.

Sierra commented that Tuesday's rise in confirmed cases when compared to the previous two days could be partly explained by cases that had not been reported over the weekend being included in the data on Monday evening.