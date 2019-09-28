Multan, Pakistan - A Pakistani court on Friday found the brother of a slain social media model, Qandeel Baloch, guilty of her 2016 murder and sentenced him to life in prison.
Baloch, aged 26, was found strangled in her home near the city of Multan. She was killed shortly after posting racy pictures on Facebook of herself with a Muslim cleric, Mufti Abdul Qawi, who was later arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder.
Baloch's brother, Mohammed Wasim Azeem, had confessed to her killing. Their father blamed the cleric for instigating the killing, in which Azeem drugged and strangled his sister as their parents slept downstairs.
Friday's decision by a judge in Multan acquitted four other suspects, including Qawi, whose supporters showered him with rose petals as he left the court. He told reporters he was innocent and said Baloch "should have not been killed. Islam does not allow the killing of any innocent person."
Nearly 1,000 Pakistani women are murdered by close relatives each year in so-called "honor killings" for violating conservative norms on love and marriage.