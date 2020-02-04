File picture: Pexels

Islamabad - A woman in Pakistan has cut off the penis of a man she accused of trying to rape her, police said on Tuesday. The 25-year-old woman used a knife to defend herself from the assault of a man who stormed her house in the central province of Punjab, police official Mohamed Ilyas told dpa.

The woman told police she was alone at home when the man broke in and and tried to overpower her. The woman then ran to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and then cut off his penis when he again tried to assault her, Ilyas said, citing the woman's account.

The 28-year-old man was being treated at the hospital in the city of Faisalabad and will be interrogated once his condition improves, Ilyas added.

Hundreds of women are raped in Pakistan each year, but those who commit the assaults are rarely punished due to weak laws and complicated procedures for prosecution, according to Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.