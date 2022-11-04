Palestinian PM says Israel must end occupation of Palestinian territories

Nablus – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye said on Thursday, that the Israeli military occupation of the Palestinian territories must end and the Palestinians won’t accept more ‘collective punishment’. Ishtaye made the remarks at a joint news conference held in the old city of the northern West Bank city of Nablus with 30 Arab and foreign ambassadors and counsellors, including those from Europe, the US and Latin America.

The visit of the diplomatic delegations came in support of our people in Nablus, which has been under an Israeli siege for about 23 days, he said. Israel on Thursday lifted the siege of Nablus by reopening the roads to the city. On October 11, the Israeli military imposed a tight siege on Nablus after Palestinian gunmen killed an Israeli officer. The Israeli elections did not bring a partner for peace, and we want to end the occupation according to international legitimacy and international law, Ishtaye said.

He called on the international community to “provide protection for the defenceless Palestinian people, implement the UN resolutions, and stop Israel’s occupation and its crimes.” Ishtaye and the foreign diplomats also visited the northern West Bank city of Jenin as well as other villages and towns. The Palestinians hope to establish an independent state on the territories occupied by Israel in 1967, including the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital.