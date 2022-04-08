Palestinian president says cycle of violence leads only to more tension

Ramallah - Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas condemned on Friday the recent killing of Israelis and Palestinians, saying the cycle of violence would only escalate the tension between Palestinians and Israelis. "Killing Israelis and Palestinians is condemned, and would only lead to more deterioration and tension," Abbas said in a press statement sent to reporters, after Thursday's shooting that killed two people in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

"Everyone seeks stability," he added. The president also said that the Israeli storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem and the provocative actions of the extreme Israeli settlers against the Palestinians were dangerous. "The cycle of violence confirms that permanent, comprehensive, and just peace is the shortest and sound way to provide security and stability for Palestinians, Israelis and the region," Abbas added.

On Thursday night, a Palestinian gunman opened fire at a restaurant and pedestrians in the centre of Tel Aviv, killing at least two people and injuring nine others, according to the Israeli media. Shortly after the shooting, the assailant was found and killed by Israeli security forces in the old city of Jaffa. The shooting was the fourth in a wave of attacks against Israelis in recent weeks that killed 13 people in total.