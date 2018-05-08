Bogota - Paraguay will move its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The decision, which had already been announced by Israel, was taken by President Horacio Cartes.

The ministry "has started the process of putting the presidential decision into effect, and given the corresponding instructions to the diplomatic representation of Paraguay in Israel," according to the statement.

The South American country is the third to announce a move to the contested city, after the United States and Guatemala. The US decision in December rocked the Middle East when it was announced by President Donald Trump.

ALSO READ: Trump says he'll move US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

Preparations are currently underway for the US embassy's move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which is scheduled to take place next week.

Paraguay's decision has been attributed to Cartes' personal links with Israel.

DPA