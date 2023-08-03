Parents allegedly sell their eight-month-old child to buy an iPhone 14

Police from West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district in India are claiming that a couple did the unthinkable and sold their eight-month-old son in order to purchase an iPhone. West Bengal is a state in the eastern region of India. With a population of more than 91 million, it is located along the Bay of Bengal.

According to the “Indian Expess” the parents, identified as Jaydev and Sathi Ghosh’s sole reason for wanting the iPhone 14 was to create Instagram reels. The baby had been absent for a few days, according to a senior police officer, but the parents had not reported him missing. He was eventually found with Priyanka Ghosh who resides in the same area.

“It was the local residents and who got suspicious after they found the couple having a brand new iPhone and reported the matter to the police,” reported the media outlet. Things did not go as the duo had supposedly intended, as the authorities said they have arrested the mother, along with the woman who allegedly bought the infant boy. However, they are still on the hunt for the elusive father who is said to be still on the run.