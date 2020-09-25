Paris police arrest suspect after four people stabbed

Paris - Four people were stabbed on Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris that was attacked by Islamist militants over five years ago, Prime Minister Jean Castex said, and police said a suspect had been arrested.

A police source had earlier told Reuters that two of the four wounded had life-threatening injuries.

"I was in my office. I heard screams in the road. I looked out of the window and saw a woman who was lying on the floor and had taken a whack in the face from what was possibly a machete," a witness told Europe 1 radio.

"I saw a second neighbour on the floor and I went to help."

Paris police said one person had been arrested near the Bastille opera house.