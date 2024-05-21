Passenger dies after London to Singapore flight encounters severe turbulence

A passenger has died after a flight from London's Heathrow Airport to Singapore was hit by severe turbulence. In a statement released on Tuesday, Singapore Airlines said the aircraft diverted to Bangkok.

"We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board," the airline said in a post on Facebook. Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. "Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed," Singapore Airlines said.

Last month, Advocate Vershen Moodley Senior Counsel, from Pietermaritzburg, suffered a heart attack 15 minutes into the flight that departed from OR Tambo International Airport. At the time, IOL reported that Moodley, 42, had been heading for a work conference and a family holiday, In the same month, FlySafair's light FA212, from Johannesburg to Cape Town, had to turn back after losing a wheel.