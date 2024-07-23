Peng Liyuan attends summer camp for Chinese, African children in Beijing

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Friday attended the "Love in the Sunshine" summer camp for children from China and Africa, which is being held in Beijing. Peng is a World Health Organization (WHO) goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, and a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education.

In a speech on Friday, she said that the summer camp is not only a get-together for Chinese and African children, but also a clear demonstration of the closeness between China and the African continent. Chinese and African people have always understood and supported one another in their pursuit of happiness, Peng said. And as a companion on Africa's development path, she added, China is not only committed to ensuring the healthy growth of Chinese children, but also to contributing its strength to the healthy growth of African children. Peng Liyuan attends the "Love in the Sunshine" summer camp for children from China and Africa at Beijing Library, Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2024. Picture: Xinhua