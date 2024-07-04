Peng Liyuan, Polish president's wife visit China's national centre for performing arts

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Agata Kornhauser-Duda, wife of Polish President Andrzej Duda, visited China's National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing on Monday. Agata Kornhauser-Duda is accompanying the Polish president on his state visit to China.

Peng and Agata toured the facilities of the NCPA, and visited an art exhibition on Beijing's intangible cultural heritage that showcases Chinese craftsmanship. Peng said both China and Poland boast a long history and profound cultural traditions, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two sides have become increasingly active in recent years. With enriched cultural exchanges, the mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples will also be deepened. Peng and Agata also enjoyed performances, including traditional Chinese folk music, Peking Opera, and piano compositions from both countries.