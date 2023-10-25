Peng Liyuan says culture is the spiritual bond of BRI cooperation

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, invited spouses of foreign leaders to visit China National Arts and Crafts Museum, also known as China Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum, in Beijing on Wednesday morning. These international guests were attending the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, a two-day event which concludes on Wednesday.

In the central hall of the museum, Peng warmly welcomed the guests and took photos with them. Peng said that culture is the spiritual bond of unity and cooperation among partner countries building the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). She said cultures become colourful through exchanges and civilisations are enriched through mutual learning.

"It is hoped that we will further enhance people-to-people exchanges, carry forward the friendship from generation to generation and achieve common development," she added. In one of the museum's best exhibition halls, Peng and the guests enjoyed the exquisite art works of jade carving, weaving, embroidery, bamboo weaving, wood carving and other crafts. The inheritors of Chinese intangible cultural heritage displayed their exquisite skills such as embroidery and filigree inlaying, which were admired and praised by Peng and the guests.

The guests were deeply touched by a song sang by children from a village in southwest China's Guizhou Province, which is famous for its singing performances of the Dong ethnic group. Peng Liyuan and spouses of foreign leaders enjoy a singing performance at China National Arts and Crafts Museum, Beijing, China. Picture: Xinhua Peng and the guests also listened to an introduction to Chinese traditional opera and the art of guqin (Chinese musical instrument of the zither family), and enjoyed performances together. The guests fully experienced the charm of China's fine traditional culture, and applauded warmly from time to time. During the past decade, BRI partner countries have been promoting people-to-people exchanges through cultural years, art festivals, expos and exhibitions, Luban Workshops and other programs.