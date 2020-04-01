Pet cat tests positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong

Hong Kong - A pet cat has tested positive for the coronavirus in Hong Kong after it was confirmed that the owner had contracted the virus, the city's Agricultural and Fisheries Department said, cautioning that the animal has not shown any signs of the disease.

But the department said in a notice late on Tuesday there is currently no evidence that pet animals can be a source of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and owners should not abandon their pets.

The World Health Organisation also states on their website that there is no evidence that a dog, cat or any pet can transmit Covid-19.

The cat is the third animal to test positive in Hong Kong, following earlier cases in which two dogs tested weak positive or positive during repeated tests for the virus. Authorities said the cat will continue to be monitored and examined.

Samples collected from the cat's mouth, nose and rectum tested positive for the virus after it was sent to quarantine on March 30.